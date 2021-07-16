Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Diane Kruger Stuns In Peek-a-Boo Backless Dress, Norman Reedus Reacts

by in Culture | July 16, 2021

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger, (cropped) photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/nicogenin/, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood movie star Diane Kruger has been photographed more than once on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. When she posted the photos below, of her modeling a super sexy peek-a-boo backless dress by Giorgio Armani that’s hanging by a string around her neck, her boyfriend, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus replied with one word: “Yowza!” Indeed.

Diane is currently promoting her action/thriller film The 355 (scheduled for a 2022 release) with co-star Jessica Chastain who also wowed on the red carpet in Cannes. See video below. Diane says she’s “still embarrassed I had to leave the movie thirty minutes in because I was so scared.”

When not in a fancy dress on the red carpet…

