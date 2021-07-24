Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Daymond John’s Wife Stuns In Tiny Bikinis with Ice-T’s Wife Coco, “Shredded AF”

by in Culture | July 24, 2021

SHARK TANK - Daymond John is a "Shark" on ABC's "Shark Tank." (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Daymond John on SHARK TANK (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

When not at his New York City office or filming Shark Tank in LA, FUBU founder and serial entrepreneur investor Daymond John spends time with his hot wife Heather and their adorable little girl Minka.

The Johns recently traveled to the Bahamas where they vacationed with their good friends rapper-turned-actor Ice-T (Fin on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) and his wife Coco and their adorable daughter Chanel.

Heather and Coco posed a number of times in stunningly tiny string bikinis, as seen in the photos below. As one fan of Heather’s replied: “Shredded AF.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm and Saturday at 9 pm on ABC.

