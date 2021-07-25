David Arquette’s Gorgeous Wife Missing on Celebrity Family Feud

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, game show host Steve Harvey welcomes Catfish star Nev Schulman and country music star Jimmie Allen who both bring their wives to the show as they play for charity. In the second round of the Feud, Hollywood actor David Arquette faces Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) but, alas, David’s gorgeous wife Christina is not on his team. He brings a handful of his professional wrestling friends instead!

After his divorce from Friends actress Courteney Cox, David Arquette married Emmy Award-winning journalist turned producer Christina McLarty in 2015. David says they met ten years ago on a 80s boat party.

Christina produced the documentary film You Cannot Kill David Arquette, which looks back at David’s career since 2000, when the untrained Hollywood actor won the Legends of Wrestling championship.

As heard in the trailer below: “David’s involvement in wrestling really hurt is career.” And yet, in 2018, David announced his return to wrestling. Christina, Courteney Cox and David’s sisters Rosanna Arquette and Patricia Arquette are featured in the film.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.