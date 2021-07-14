Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman’s Daughter Stuns In Beach Bikini, “Hot Little Thing”

Hollywood movie star Danny DeVito is the father of three children with his ex-wife, Cheers actress Rhea Perlman, including 38-year-olld actress Lucy DeVito. The 4’11” Brown University graduate is known for her recurring TV roles on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Irene), Alpha House (Charity Robeson), and Melissa & Joey (Stephanie), among others.

When she shared the photo above — of Lucy rocking a purple bralette bikini and bucket hat — fellow actress and friend Ali Ahn replied: “Hot little thing” with a fire emoji.

Get ready to see more of Lucy DeVito: she will appear next on the big screen in the forthcoming fictional biopic Blonde, in which Bond girl Ana de Armas plays Norma Jeane aka Marilyn Monroe. Bobby Cannavale plays the “ex-athlete” and Adrian Brody plays the “ex-playwright.”

Check out the billboards in the NYC subway station photo above: Danny is featured on the Find Us ad; and that’s Lucy promoting Hot Mess!