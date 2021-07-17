‘Dance Moms’ Star Kendall Vertes Stuns In Tiny Bikini Pics, “Sandy Cheeks”

On the Season 20 premiere of the reality TV series Say Yes to the Dress, “We Don’t Always Have a Say Yes,” the famous Kleinfeld bridal shop looks a little different (under COVID-19 protocol) but the brides are back and eager to find their wedding dresses. Have no fear, Kleinfeld bridal dress consultant and designer Randy Fenoli is near!

One of their first clients is Ryleigh Vertes, big sister of Dance Moms star Kendall Vertes. (Ryleigh was a dancer at the Abby Lee Dance Company, too, but wasn’t on Dance Moms.) On SYTTD, Kendall tries to help Ryleigh find the dress of her dreams which also requires standing up to their mother, Jill Vertes. See sneak peek video above.

When not on stage or TV, Kendall is pleasing her close to 9 million followers on Instagram with incredibly sexy tiny bikini pics as seen above and below.

She captioned the pink bikini pics above: “sandy cheeks.”

Say Yes to the Dress airs Saturdays at 8 pm on TLC.