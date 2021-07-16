Cynthia Erivo Sparkles In Hamptons Hybrid Jacket with Exploded Sleeves, “The Dopest Style”

Even when not on stage or on a Hollywood move set, singer/actress Cynthia Erivo is often in front of a camera. When recently attending an event at the Parrish Art Museum in the Hamptons, Cynthia turned heads in the puffy-denim-hybrid outfit below.

Designer Alexander McQueen describes the ensemble (from his Pre Autumn/Winter 2021 collection) as: “Hybrid khaki polyfaille and indigo washed denim jacket with exploded sleeves” and/or “a khaki green silk jacquard and washed blue denim hybrid jacket with MA1 sleeves, a pocket peplum and a full gathered polyfaille skirt.⁣⁣”

Cynthia’s fans are going wild for the fashion-forward look. One wrote: “Your fashion sense is out of this world” and another wrote: “You wear the dopest things.” Another wrote: “Your style is so dope.”