‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star Cheryl Hines, 55, Stuns In Close-up Bikini Pic, “Smoke Show!”

When not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood star Cheryl Hines spends time with her husband, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on the East Coast. When the 55-year-old actress shared the close-up bikini pic below, many of her fans and famous friends chimed in with compliments including “wowsers” and “gorgeous” and “smoke show!”

Alec Baldwin cleverly replied: “Oh, those… clouds.”

Cheryl doesn’t mention where exactly she’s staying other than “Cape Cod” but based on the photo below, it looks a lot like the legendary Kennedy Compound located on the Nantucket Sound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. It’s where the two married in 2014!

Get ready to see more of Cheryl: she’s currently filming the rom-com About Fate with Emma Roberts and Lewis Tan, and after that will join the cast of Bad Moms’ Moms with Susan Sarandon and Christine Baranski.