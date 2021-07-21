‘Cruel Summer’ Star Olivia Holt Stuns In Tiny Slip Dress, “Kate Moss Energy”

Former Disney actress/singer/dancer Olivia Holt is known for her roles on the TV series Kickin’ It, I Didn’t Do It, and the Disney Channel Original Movie Girl vs. Monster, among others. The 23-year-old triple threat currently stars in the Freeform 1990s-set series Cruel Summer.

When not on a TV or movie set, Olivia is often modeling as seen in the stunning little slip dress with Converse high top sneakers photos above. Make sure to swipe. More than one fan sees a resemblance to supermodel Kate Moss. “Kate Moss energy,” wrote one while another replied: “Thought this was a 90s throwback photo of Kate Moss.”

Olivia graces the cover of The Bare Magazine — she looks great in white, too!