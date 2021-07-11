‘College Professor Obsession’ Star Stuns In Bikini Pics, “Smoking Hot”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie College Professor Obsession is gorgeous blond university student Jenny Willis (Grace Patterson). When she refuses to sleep with her professor Dr. Davrov (Randy Wayne) in exchange for good grades, Jenny’s in danger of being killed to keep her quiet, and her mother Kristin (Jocelyn Saenz) will stop at nothing to save her.

Even when not on a TV or movie set, actress Grace Patterson (former Allen Americans Ice Angel and Dallas Stars Ice Girl) is often in front of a camera, and sometime in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below. As one fan replied: “Smoking hot.”

College Professor Obsession premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, July 11 at 8 pm.