Ciara Stuns In Strapless Top and Tiny Shorts, Serena Williams Says “I’m Done”

Megastar Ciara and her NFL football star husband Russell Wilson are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in Italy. To capture the moment, Mr. and Mrs. Wilson got dressed up in matching Gucci outfits. When Ciara shared the photo below, in which she pulls off her white blouse to reveal her gorgeously sculpted shoulders, she captioned it: “She’s got love in her eyes.”

Ciara’s fans and famous friends went wild for the pics. When tennis champion Serena Williams saw the couple’s pictures, she replied: “Seriously I’m done. Like me and my man gotta get outta crocks.” Serena’s comment has been liked more than 14,500 times.

Above is a photo of Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian wearing matching Nike outfits.