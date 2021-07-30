Christina Ricci Wows In “Taboo” Mini Dress, Funky High-Heel Sandals, “Need These Shoes!”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, actress Christina Ricci is often modeling. When she shared the stunning photos below, her fans and famous friends went wild with compliments. Fellow actress January Jones replied: “need those shoes.”

That asymmetrical silk dress is by Fendi and the color is called “Taboo.” The highneck conceals a mother-of-pearl button front and the long sleeves are touched with split cuffs and goldtone cufflinks.

Fendi is also responsible for that gorgeous bag and those funky and fabulous 3-inch heeled shoes — Fendi First Leather High-Heel Sandals which are described as “elevated with a diagonal F-shaped sculpted heel.”

Christina also looks great in Dolce & Gabbana, as seen below!

Get ready to see more of Christina: she’s starring in the upcoming Showtime series Yellowjackets with Juliette Lewis, and she’ll appear next on the big screen with Keanu Reeves in The Matrix 4, which is expected to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.