Christina Milian Stuns In Sexy Swimsuit After Baby #3 with French Singer, “Body Back!”

American singer/actress Christina Milian, 39, gave birth to her third child in April 2021. The father of her second and third child is French singer Matt Pokora, 35. (Christina’s ex-husband, The-Dream, is the father of her eldest child, her 11-year-old daughter.) The two gorgeous and talented celebrities have been dating for years and reportedly got married in December 2020.

From their vacation (in Corisa and St. Tropez), Christina has been sharing the stunning swimsuit photos above and below. She’s wearing the Zebra Solidad One-Piece by Montce Swim. It’s described as “Sporty and sleek” and the back has a keyhole opening where you can adjust the neck tie for maximum comfort.

Get ready to see more of Christina: she’s starring in the upcoming rom-com movie Resort to Love which will be released on July 29, 2021. Former Saturday Night Live member Jay Pharoah co-stars.