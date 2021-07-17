Christina Aguilera Sneaks In Spinning Workout Class, Gives Away Concert Tickets, “Surprise!”

Grammy Award-winning singer Christina Aguilera is promoting her epic two-night Hollywood Bowl concert with the Los Angeles Philharmonic (led by conductor Gustavo Dudamel). Performing an entire concert live with orchestra is a first for Xtina, and her fans couldn’t be more excited… especially when she shows up unexpectedly at their gym to give away free tickets.

As seen in the video above, Xtina snuck into a spin class at SoulCycle (wearing a long white duster and sunglasses) and thanked her fans for “sweating it out” and supporting her and her music, and then left a pile of tickets for the second show (July 17).

Christina wore a black catsuit for the first night — see above.