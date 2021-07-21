Chicago Cubs Star Jason Heyward’s Wife Stuns Bikini Pics, “Hittin’ Licks”

Jason Heyward is the 6’5″, 245 lb. left-handed right fielder on the MLB’s Chicago Cubs. He was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the 2007 MLB Draft straight out of high school (Henry County, Georgia): he launched his career in the minor league at age 17. Heyward made his MLB debut on Opening Day 2010. Five years later, in 2015, Heyward signed an eight-year, $184 million contract with the Cubs.

When not out in the field, the 31-year-old pro baseball player spends time with his gorgeous wife, Vedrana “Vee” Heyward. She captioned the white bikini pic above: “LET’S GO AROUND THE WORLD HITTIN’ LICKS TOGETHER.” That’s a lyric of G-Eazy’s 2019 song ‘Hittin Lick’s. (Hittin’ licks is slang for making quick money.)

Mrs. Heyward captioned the fiery bikini pic above: “THRIVING OFF ‘HIGH UV INDEX’ ALERTS.”

The couple recently got married and Vee wore a stunning plunging backless dress!

P.S. The Chicago Cubs travel to Busch Stadium to face the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, July 21 at 8 pm on ESPN.