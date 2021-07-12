Chelsea Handler Stuns In Plunging Cut-Out Swimsuit, Tennis Pro Says “Smoke Show”

When not on stage performing her Vaccinated and Horny tour, stand-up comedian Chelsea Handler is likely working out or flaunting the results in a sexy swimsuit. When she shared the stunning plunging cut-out swimsuit photo below, her comments section was flooded with compliments from fans and famous friends including Hollywood movie stars Kate Beckinsale and Gabrielle Union who both dropped fire emojis.

Some fans were surprised to learn that the suit is designed by American tennis professional Sloane Stephens (2017 US Open champion), who replied to Chelsea’s post: “SMOKE SHOW!!!”

