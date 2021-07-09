Celeste Barber Stuns In Spanx Bodysuit, Kisses Jameela Jamil, “Real Photo?”

Australian comedic actress Celeste Barber (The Letdown) and English actress Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) recreated the iconic 1981 Rolling Stone magazine cover of late John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono for a 21st Century cover of InStyle magazine (see below). Celeste reports that she gave Jameela “a big smooch while wearing 3 pairs of Spanx.”

When Celeste shared the cover photo above, many of her fans and famous friends (Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lisa Rina) went wild for the idea and execution.

Many wanted to know if it was a real or not. When one wrote: “Please tell me this is real? And where can I buy all the copies?”, another fan replied: “She wouldn’t tease us like this, right? It has to be real!” Indeed, the photo shoot is real and it was published in the InStyle December 2019 issue.