Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, Rocks String Bikini In Bare Feet, “Beyond Words”

When not on a Hollywood TV or movie set, Catherine Zeta-Jones (Prodigal Son, Chicago, Entrapment) spends time at home like the rest of us. But not all of us look this terrific in a string bikini as seen in the photo below which CZJ captioned: “I love a pink chair every now and again!” Her fans are going wild for the look. One replied: “Beyond words!”

Catherine has been staying in swimsuit shape by doing yoga, as seen in the stunning video below.

Get ready to see more of Catherine’s hubby: Michael Douglas is currently filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is scheduled for a 2023 release.