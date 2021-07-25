‘Catfish’ Star Nev Shulman’s Hot Wife Laura Perlongo Stuns In Tiny Bikini Pics, “Busted!”

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, game show host Steve Harvey welcomes reality TV Catfish creator and star Nev Shulman and his family who compete against country music star Jimmie Allen and his crew as they vie to win money for their respective charities. Nev brings his gorgeous wife and mother of his two children, Laura Perlongo, to the Feud.

Even after having two children (she’s currently pregnant with their third child!), Laura still looks amazing in a string bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below.

Check out the hilarious video below of Laura “busting” Nev for looking at her bikini pics on Instagram. After being startled, Nev smiles and tells her, “Because you’re hot.” Awww.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.