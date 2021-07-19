Carmen Electra, 49, Stuns In Gorgeous Bikini Pics with “Boo Boo” on Leg — “I’m Tough”

On The Celebrity Dating Game, hosts Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton welcome male supermodel Tyson Beckford and model/actress/singer Carmen Electra (Baywatch, Scary Movie) to the show.

Carmen, who was married to rocker guitarist Dave Navarro (m. 2003–2007), and retired NBA champion Dennis Rodman (m. 1998–1999), just turned 49 this year but doesn’t look a day over 29 in the stunning bikini pics above and below.

When she shared the frontal pic above, more than one fan noticed the bandage on her leg. She reports it was just “a little boo boo” and assured them, “I’m tough.” Another fan replied: “You make band-aids look fashionable.” Ask Carmen reports: “put a bandaid on it & keep moving.”

P.S. Those combat boots she’s wearing are Doc Martens. Carmen reveals that she’s “obsessed” with them and colors the yellow stitching with a black sharpie!

The Celebrity Dating Game airs Mondays at 10 pm on ABC.