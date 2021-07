Full House and Fuller House star Candace Bure Cameron celebrated hitting the 5 million followers mark on Instagram in a cute white shirt and black paper bag shorts. In the video below, she does a little dance which caught the eye of Chilli of TLC, who replied: “Ok legs!”

It’s not the first time Candace rocked a pair of paper bag shorts!

Get ready to see more Candance: her Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series returns to Hallmark Channel on August 22, 2021.