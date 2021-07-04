Candace Cameron Bure Digs Up Lori Loughlin “Wing Woman” Pics at Hockey Game

Former child star turned fashion designer Candace Cameron Bure (Full House, Fuller House) admits to doing some “internet digging” in light of her 25th wedding anniversary to former ice hockey professional Valeri (“Val”) Bure. And what she found was amazing!

The first photo above was taken in 1994 with her fellow Full House co-stars Dave Coulier, Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin at a Luc Robitaille charity hockey game. Swipe to see the second photo: that’s Candace and Lori watching the game.

The third photo reveals that her future husband Val was on the ice that night! Candace describes him as the “super cute, blonde haired, extremely talented Russian pro hockey player in the blue helmet.”

Candace, who never seen the second and third photos before now, thanked Dave for taking her to her first hockey game and thanked Lori for “being my wing woman.”