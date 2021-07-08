Cameron Diaz Stuns In Black Summer Dress and Deep Red Lipstick, “Cheers Ladies!”

After retiring from acting, Hollywood movie star Cameron Diaz (There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels, The Mask) got married to rock star Benji Madden, had a baby, wrote a best-selling book, and launched an organic wine company, Alavine.

In the promotional video above for her Alavine Spritz, Cameron wears a gorgeous black summer dress with an empire waist, with her blonde hair pulled back with a headband scarf, and she tops off the look with a stunning deep red lipstick. One fan replied: “Cheers ladies!”

Another fan (a keen observer) noticed that Cameron and her two friends: “were talking so much that they forgot to add sugar into their mix.” Maybe the spritz is so good it doesn’t need sugar!