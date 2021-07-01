Brandy’s Daughter Stuns In Sheer Dress, “I Get It From My Mama”

Entertainer Brandy (born Brandy Norwood) is the sister of Ray J (Love & Hip Hop Hollywood), cousin of Snoop Dogg, and the mother of Sy’rai Smith. When Sy’rai aka “Rai” turned 19, she shared the sheer dress photos below and captioned the series: “might of had a little fun, it’s true.”

The gorgeous photos caught her eyes of her grandparents. Her grandmother Sonja Norwood replied: “Lardy, Syrai too beautiful-inside & out. Still Gramma’s girl.” Her grandfather, gospel singer and vocal coach Willie Norwood replied: “Beautiful, Rai!”

Rai captioned the photo above with Brandy: “I get it from my mama.” Sy’rai’s father is music producer Robert Anthony Smith, aka Big Bert.