Bow Wow Parties with “Baby K” In Hot Pink String Bikini, “Life Is Good”

When not filming the reality TV show Growing Up Hip Hop with longtime friend Angela Simmons (daughter of Run DMC’s Rev Run), rapper Bow Wow aka Shad Moss (son of Master P) enjoys his downtime with friends. On the Fourth of July, he shared the photo below.

When Bow Wow fans asked who the young woman in the hot pink string bikini is: kendallalfordd who goes by “baby k” on Instagram answered: “that’s meeeee!” She shared more photos from that day (below). She captioned the series: “What can I say life is good.” Swipe to see Bow Wow draping his arm over her bikini-clad chest.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WEtv.