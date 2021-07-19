‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Stuns In Curve-Hugging Slip Dress, “Woah!”

The popular crime/family drama Blue Bloods starring Tom Selleck as the NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan is returning for its 12th season on Friday, July 23. When not playing Detective Eddie Janko, wife of Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), actress Vanessa Ray spends time with her real-life husband, musician Landon Beard.

To celebrate their sixth year wedding anniversary, Vanessa shared the sweet loving photo series above, in which Vanessa is rocking a gorgeous silky cami dress (and carrying a YSL clutch). As one fan replied: “woah!”

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm on CBS.