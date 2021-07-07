‘Big Brother’ Bikini Model Alyssa Lopez Was Hooters Billboard Girl, “Sweet as Cherry Pie”

On the Season 23 premiere of the reality TV competition Big Brother, America will meet the new group of 16 houseguests (8 women, 8 men) as they move into the “BB Beach Club” and vie for the $500,000 grand prize. One of the houseguests is Alyssa Lopez. Not only does she look great in a bikini but she also knows how to sell them. Just weeks before the Big Brother premiere, Alyssa launched her own swimsuit line, MollieBird.

She captioned the cherry print string bikini pic below: “Sweet as cherry pie.”

Prior to becoming a bikini entrepreneur, Alyssa was a waitress at Hooters and was so popular that she was featured on a billboard in Sarasota, Florida. See below.