Bebe Rexha Stuns In Tight Corset Top, Thigh-High Slit Skirt, “Queenpins”

Even when not on stage or in the studio, American singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha is often in front of a camera. When she shared the stunning photos below — of Bebe rocking a red hot corset bodice jacket, thigh-high slit skirt suit with over-the-knee boots — she captioned them: “Wearing one of my favorite new designers.” Chinese-born Di Du is the designer.

Bebe performed in the red suit at the JBL True Summer concert — see photos and video below.

Get ready to see more of Bebe: she’ll appear next on the big stage in the upcoming comedy Queenpins with Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who play housewives who devise a $40 million coupon scam. Bebe plays the high-tech schemer “Tempe Tina” who btw wears a black patent leather corset top!

Queenpins will open in theaters in September 2021. See trailer above! And yes, that is Vince Vaughn as the armed US Postmaster.