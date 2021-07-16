Ashley Greene Stuns In Tiny String Bikini, Filming with Nicolas Cage, “Yummy”

Hollywood movie star Ashley Greene is best known for her role as Alice Cullen in the super popular Twilight Saga movies with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. When not on a movie set, Ashley sometimes models as seen in the stunning string bikini pic below. She’s wearing the Alo x Frankies Bikinis Tatum Top which is made of “yummy, satin-y fabric.” Ashley refers to the swimsuit as her “island uniform.”

Get ready to see more of Ashley: she’s starring in the upcoming action/comedy film The Retirement Plan with Nicolas Cage which is being filming in the Cayman Islands! She plays a single mom who gets caught up in a criminal enterprise and turns to her estranged father (Nicolas Cage) for help.

Also, Ashley is currently filming in the upcoming thriller The Immaculate Room with Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch.