Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Younger Daughter Stuns In Crochet Bikini Top and “Funny Looking Hat”

Hollywood movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife Maria Shriver are the parents of four children including their eldest Katherine Schwarzenegger who is married to Hollywood movie star Chris Pratt. Their younger daughter Christina Schwarzenegger, 29, who is not on Instagram, sometimes appears on her sister’s feed as seen in the photos below.

When Katherine shared the pic, she didn’t point out the cute crochet halter bikini top that Christina is wearing but she did mention the “funny looking hats” they’re wearing which are designed for sun protection not the runway!

And yes, that’s baby Christina wearing a sun hat in the photo above with her sister and parents!

Get ready to see more of Arnold: he’s reprising his Twins character Julius with Tony DeVito for the sequel Triplets with Eddie Murphy as their third sibling.