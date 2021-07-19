Angie Harmon Sizzles In Beach Bikini With 3 Gorgeous Daughters, “Go Wild!”

When not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood actress Angie Harmon (Rizzoli & Isles, Law & Order) enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning beach pics below. And yes, those are real stingrays! She tagged all the photos with the hashtag #gowild. Note: Angie’s black-and-white patterned bikini is by Trina Turk.

Below is a fun video featuring Angie’s three gorgeous daughters (Emery, Finley, and Avery).

Their father is Angie’s ex-husband, former NFL player Jason Sehorn. Angie is engaged to actor Greg Vaughan — the guy on the boat in the video!

Get ready to see more of Angie: she recently signed a multi-picture development deal with Lifetime and will star in a drama about a single mom who owns a diner and is haunted by her dark past.