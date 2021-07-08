Angela Simmons Stuns In Tiny Denim Bikini and Red Stilettos, “Modern Day Housewife”

When not filming the popular reality TV show Growing Up Hip Hop, Angela Simmons, daughter of Run DMC’s Rev Run, is often modeling and promoting her hair extension company, as seen in the stunning photo below. Wearing a tight and tiny denim mini dress with lots of zippers, Angela captioned the pic: “In my own thoughts.”

Angela’s fans can’t get enough of her in denim. Her comments section is flooded with red heart and fire emojis. One fan suggested: “Put me in one of them pockets.”

Check out the denim bikini bra and matching frayed short shorts pics above below! With a red bandana around her head, she captioned the photo series: “Modern Day Housewife.” As one fan put it: “Betty Boop in living color.”

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WEtv.