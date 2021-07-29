Angela Simmons Stuns In Seashell Bra and Tiny Mini Skirt, “Yes Abs!”

On the Growing Up Hip Hop episode ‘Don’t Start The Fire,’ Jojo Simmons’ showcase ends in a melee between Tanice and Sakoya, Jojo Hailey’s daughter who exposes Angela Simmons’ past.

When not filming Growing Up Hip Hop, the daughter of Run DMC’s Rev Run is often modeling provocative ensembles as seen above and below. When she shared the denim sea shell shaped bra and zippered mini skirt, her fans and famous friends went wild with compliments.

Tamar Braxton replied: “Yes ab” with a fire emoji, and Love & Hip Hop New York star Cyn Santana dropped a series of heart-shaped eyes emojis. More than one fan wrote: “Love this fit.”

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET on WEtv.