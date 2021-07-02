2 Chainz’s Wife Stuns In Tie-String Bikini, “Tan Lines Hit Different In Bahamas”

On Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud, after former TV hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Ricki Lake play against each other, rappers Big Boi and 2 Chainz go head-to-head on the TV game show. 2 Chainz brought his friends Allen Parks, Little Barber, Jr. (Hott Lockedn), Tradarious Brinkley (Worl), and Dismas Matheka (Sir Tek).

When not on stage or on TV, 2 Chainz spends time with his wife of two years and mother of his three children, Kesha Ward. During a recent trip to the Bahamas, Kesha shared the stunning tie-string bikini pic above and captioned it: “tan lines hit different in the Bahamas.”

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.