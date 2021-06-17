Zoë Kravitz Stuns In Red Heart Bustier, Miley Cyrus Says “I’m In Love W U”

Actress Zoë Kravitz, daughter of rock star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, knows how to strike a pose and turn heads. When the Big Little Lies star shared the seductive photo below, wearing a red heart-shaped bustier, her fans and famous friends went wild.

Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny Depp) replied with a red heart emoji, while Miley Cyrus wrote: “I’m in love w u.”

Get ready to see more of Zoe: she will appear next on the big screen in the 2022 film The Batman as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman. Wait until Miley sees Zoe in her catsuit!