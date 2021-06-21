‘X-Men’ Star Morgan Lily Stuns In Tiny Tankini, “Love This Fit”

Actress Morgan Lily is known for her roles on CLAWS (Marnie), Shameless (Bonnie), and in movies including X-Men: First Class (Young Raven/Jennifer Lawrence), among others.

Even when not on a TV or movie set, the 21-year-old actress is often in front of a camera as seen in the stunning NYC sidewalk photos below. More than one fan replied: “So gorgeous” and “So hot” and “love this fit.”

That gorgeous black tankini set Morgan is modeling is by designer Emily Watson. And apparently you can wear the separates with anything and anywhere!

Get ready to see more of Morgan: she’s starring in the new Mark Wahlberg movie Joe Bell.