Who Sings ‘Mind Your Own Business’ Song In Apple iPhone Privacy Commercial?

In the TV commercial for Apple’s “app tracking transparency” available on iPhones, the song “Mind Your Own Business” is featured. App Tracking Transparency lets you control which apps are allowed to track your activity across other companies’ apps and websites.

The band singing the song is/was Delta 5. Alas, the British post-punk band from Leeds, England didn’t last long (they parted ways in 1981) but thank goodness the song has! The single — which was released in 1979 — is 42 years old!

The members of Delta 5 included: Julz Sale (vocals/guitar), Ros Allen (bass) Bethan Peters (bass), Kelvin Knight (drums), and Alan Riggs (guitar).

The Delta 5’s 1981 debut album, See The Whirl, was their last. Independent record label Rough Trade Records, which in 1983 signed The Smiths. The label released all four of The Smiths’ records including ‘Meat Is Murder’ and ‘The Queen Is Dead.’