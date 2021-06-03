Who Is Tennis Player Gael Monfils’ Gorgeous Younger Fiancee at French Open?

The 6’4″ French professional tennis player Gaël Monfils, 34, has advanced to the second round at the 2021 French Open. In Gaël’s box is his coach Günter Bresnik and gorgeous fiancee, Elina Svitolina. The 26-year-old Ukrainian WTA player has advanced to the second round at the French Open, too. Both play their second round matches on June 3.

On April 3, 2021, Gael proposed to Elina — and she said yes!

Elina (who turned pro in 2010) won the 2018 WTA Finals in Singapore against American Sloane Stephens (3-6, 6-2, 6-2), and in 2019, she made it to the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Elina reached her career-high ranking of world No. 3 on 11 September 2017, and again on 9 September 2019. She’s currently ranked No. 6.

And when not on a tennis court, Elina likes to have fun and often in a cute bikini. See video above.