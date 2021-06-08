Who Is Supervillain Rainbow Raider, Carrie Bates on ‘The Flash’?

In the The Flash episode ‘Good-Bye Vibrations,’ after Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamila (Victoria Park) tell the team they are leaving Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) are confronted by a new version of Rainbow Raider.

Carrie Bates aka Rainbow Raider is portrayed by Jona Xiao. The Chinese-born actress is known for her TV roles on Being Mary Jane (Natalie Wu), Halt and Catch Fire (Julie Yant), and Netflix’s My First First Love, among others. And she’s the voice of the young Namaari (Gemma Chan plays the older version) in the new Disney animated film Raya and the Last Dragon!

Get ready to see more of Joan: she plays Daisy in Season 2 of Starz’s Hightown and will play/voice Shen May in the upcoming animated Netflix series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (to be released on July 8).

And when not on a TV set, Jona plays organized flag football. See her quarterback clips below.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CW.