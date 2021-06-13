Who Is Single Mom Waitress Celeste Martinez In ‘Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer’ Lifetime Movie?

In the Lifetime movie Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (which is based on a true story!), single mom waitress Celeste Martinez sets her eyes on one of her regular customers at the local country club in Texas, millionaire Steven Beard (Eli Gabay). After they get married, and Steven gives Celeste and her two teenage daughters everything they could ask for, still Celeste isn’t satisfied.

NYT Bestseller Suzy Spencer

wrote The Fortune Hunter

about the real Celeste Martinez

While claiming to battle depression in a mental health facility, Celeste seduces fellow patient Tracey (Justine Warrington), and convinces her to murder her husband.

Celeste is portrayed by actress Julie Benz. She’s known for her roles on Hawaii Five-0 (Inspected Abby Dunn), Dexter (Rita Bennett aka Rita Morgan), Desperate Housewives (Robin Gallagher), Defiance (Mayor Amanda Rosewater), Angel and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Darla), among others.

Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, June 13 at 8 pm.