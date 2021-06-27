Who Is Sam’s Sister Joanne Radford on ‘Good Witch’?

In the Season 7 episode of Good Witch, “The Magic,” while the Merriwicks investigate the images on Joy’s (Katherine Barrell) vision board, Cassie (Catherine Bell) accompanies Sam (James Denton) on a trip to his childhood home to care for his ailing sister Joanne.

Last time we saw Joanne on Good Witch was in the Season 3 episode “Not Getting Married Today” in 2017 — see video below.

Actress Kate Greenhouse is best known for her roles on Murdoch Mysteries (Sally Pendrick), and in films including He Never Died starring Henry Rollins.

Good Witch airs Sundays at 9 pm on Hallmark Channel.