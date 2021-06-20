Who Is Richard Cabral with Braided Pigtails on Celebrity Family Feud ‘Mayans MC’ Team?

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes one of the biggest groups in pop music—OneRepublic—to the show. The five singers go head-to-head against the cast of FX’s critically acclaimed drama Mayans M.C. including Richard Cabral, who wears his hair in two braided pigtails for the televised event.

Cabral plays Johnny “Coco” Cruz on Mayans M.C. but he’s also well known for his roles on American Crime (Hector Tonz / Isaac Castillo / Sebastian De La Torre), and Lethal Weapon (X), among others. Cabral made his TV acting debut in a 2009 episode of Southland (he played Leprechaun).

And yes, those tattoos are real.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.