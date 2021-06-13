Who Is Joelle Smith With ‘Scrubs’ Stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’?

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison and friends as they compete against their former Scrubs co-star Neil Flynn (Janitor) and his “Beer Shark Mice” improv crew. Playing with Zach and Donald is Joelle Monique Smith.

Joelle is not an actress. She describes herself as Culture Critic at The BBC, Playboy, The Hollywood Reporter, NPR, Polygon, Paste Magazine, The AV Club, ET, and Bustle. She is also the producer of Zach and Donald’s weekly podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, where the two best friends relive the hit TV show, one episode at a time.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.