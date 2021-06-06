Who Is Elijah Kelley In Green Suit on Terrence Howard’s Celeb Family Feud Team?

On this season of Celebrity Family Feud, Hollywood actors Rob Lowe (9-1-1: Lone Star) and his family play against Terrence Howard (Empire) and his wife and friends. One of Terrence’s friends, actor, singer and dancer Elijah Kelley rocks a three-piece green suit for the televised event.

Celebrity Family Feud (l-r): Ross Naess, Elijah Kelley, Evan Ross, Mira Howard, Terrence Howard (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Elijah is best known for his roles on TV musical The Wiz Live! (The Scarecrow), the TV movies The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story (Ricky Bell) TV movie, the Lee Daniels TV series Star (Andy), and in films including Lee Daniels’ The Butler, and Hairspray!, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Elijah chills with music legends DJ Khaled and Jay-Z, see photos above and below.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.