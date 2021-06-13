Who Is Dfernando with Long White Beard on Wendi McClendon-Covey’s Celeb Family Feud Team?

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes actor Wendi McClendon-Covey (The Goldbergs, Bridesmaids), along with her family and “Generation Ripe” podcast partner, who compete against actor Patrick Warburton and his family. Wendi and Patrick were both on Rules of Engagement.

On Wendi’s team is Dfernando Zaremba, the dude in the long white beard. They met on a photo shoot: Dfernando is an art director and producer in the fashion photography industry. He now co-hosts and produces the podcast GENERATION RIPE with Wendi. “A podcast for teenagers over 40!”

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.