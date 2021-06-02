Warren Beatty’s Daughter Wows In Gorgeous Bikini Pics, “Elle Woods” Vibes

Hollywood power couple Warren Beatty (Bulworth, Reds, Heaven Can Wait, Bonnie and Clyde, Shampoo) and Annette Bening (American Beauty, The Grifters, The Kids Are Alright) are parents to four children including 21-year-old daughter Ella Beatty. When Ella isn’t sharing adorable candid photos from the famous family album (see below), she’s sharing gorgeous string bikini pics of herself.

Ella captioned the smoking hot white string bikini pic below: “i yam sqeenty gorl elle woods,” a reference to the Reese Witherspoon movie Legally Blonde.

Get ready to see more of Ella Beatty: the young actress is starring in the short film Admitted.