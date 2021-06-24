Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Butter Soft High-Rise Leather Shorts, “Asking For It”

When not acting, dancing or singing, triple threat Vanessa Hudgens is often modeling. When the former High School Musical star posted the sexy photo below, of her leaning back on a low sofa in a pair of coffee-brown leather shorts, she captioned it: “✨Asking For It✨ screening today” at the Tribeca Film Festival. Asking For It is the title of the thriller she stars in.

Valentino, the designer behind those sexy high-rise silhouette shorts, describes them as being “Crafted from butter-soft leather, Valentino’s coffee-brown shorts exude an elevated mood.” Indeed. Based on the video below, it looks like she had fun in those shorts at the premiere!

Get ready to see more of Vanessa: she’s slated to star in The Princess Switch 3 which is scheduled for a 2021 release.