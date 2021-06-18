Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Val Kilmer Puts On Batman Mask, Fans Freak Out — “It’s Been a While”

by in Culture | June 18, 2021

Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer, (cropped) photo: Keith HInkle, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Artist and podcaster David Choe shared the video below of Hollywood movie star Val Kilmer (Top Gun, The Doors, Heat, Batman Forever) sitting in what appears to be a white padded room. Before pulling a Batman mask over his head, Val says, “It’s been a while,” which makes David chuckle. Keep in mind, Batman Forever was released 26 years ago — in 1995.

To promote the premiere of his FX show The Choe Show (June 25; see trailer below), David captioned the video: “Will the god @valkilmerofficial the best who ever did it ,dawn the cape and cowl again for the #choeshow?” More than one fans wrote: “the best Batman ever!!!!” and “highly underrated!!!!” actor.

And when Val reposted the video, he wrote: “We all wear masks.” More than one fan wrote with great excitement: “you look great, Val!!!”

Get ready to see more of Val: he’s playing “Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise.

