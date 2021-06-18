Val Kilmer Puts On Batman Mask, Fans Freak Out — “It’s Been a While”

Artist and podcaster David Choe shared the video below of Hollywood movie star Val Kilmer (Top Gun, The Doors, Heat, Batman Forever) sitting in what appears to be a white padded room. Before pulling a Batman mask over his head, Val says, “It’s been a while,” which makes David chuckle. Keep in mind, Batman Forever was released 26 years ago — in 1995.

To promote the premiere of his FX show The Choe Show (June 25; see trailer below), David captioned the video: “Will the god @valkilmerofficial the best who ever did it ,dawn the cape and cowl again for the #choeshow?” More than one fans wrote: “the best Batman ever!!!!” and “highly underrated!!!!” actor.

And when Val reposted the video, he wrote: “We all wear masks.” More than one fan wrote with great excitement: “you look great, Val!!!”

Get ready to see more of Val: he’s playing “Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise.