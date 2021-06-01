‘The Little Things’ Star Natalie Morales Stuns In Little Bow Dress, “Love This Look”

Actress Natalie Morales is known for her TV roles on Mr. Mayor (Susan), Parks and Recreation (Lucy), Dead to Me (Michelle), and Girls (Clementine), among others. She currently stars in the #1 movie in the nation The Little Things with Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. Natalie plays Detective Jamie Estrada.

When not on a TV or movie set, the 36-year-old spends time at home and once in a while gets dressed up as seen in the stunning big double bow black mini dress pic above. (The occasion was the virtual SAG Awards.)

That dress is by designer ALEXIA MARÍA, who describes her style as “timeless femininity with a modern twist.” Many of Natalie’s famous friends chimed in with compliments like “Gorgeous” and “love this look” and “that dress!”

Natalie also looks great in big dresses — see above!