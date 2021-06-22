‘The Flash’ Star Candice Patton Stuns In Close-Up Bikini Pics, “Apply Pressure”

On The Flash episode “Rayo De Luz,” while Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and his wife Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are off the grid, Ultraviolet (Alexa Barajas) makes her presence known in Central City and her cousin Allegra (Kayla Compton) earnestly tries to change her cousin’s wicked ways.

When not filming The Flash, actress Candice enjoys her downtime and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. She captioned the close-up bikini top pic above: “Black 🍒.” She captioned the series below: “apply pressure and SPF” with sun emojis.

Note: Those sunglasses Candice is wearing btw are by QUAY.

Her fans and famous friends went wild for the look. Avengers and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson) replied with three fire emojis.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CW.