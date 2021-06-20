Terry Bradshaw’s Daughter Lacey Stuns In Hawaii Bikini Pics, “You’re My Favorite”

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his gorgeous wife Tammy and his three blond daughters (Lacey, Erin and Rachel) from their family reality TV show The Bradshaw Bunch. The stunningly blonde Bradshaw Team plays against the black leather clad Snider Team, led by Twister Sister lead singer Dee Snider.

When not with the rest of the Bradshaws, Lacey (ne Bradshaw) Hester spends time with her husband, chef Noah Hester in Hawaii, where they live. She captioned the bikini boat pic above: “Cure for anything. Water and sunshine.”

When Lacey shared the tiny black bikini pic above, one fan replied: “you’re my favorite.”

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.